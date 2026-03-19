Jakub Dobes or Jacob Fowler: Stéphane Waite would keep both goalies

Since Jacob Fowler got his first taste of the NHL, Montreal Canadiens fans have become even more excited about his potential. After all, even though he's played fewer games than Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault, he has the best stats of the three goalies.

The sample size is still very small, but his first 12 starts offer a glimpse of what the future might look like.

Since his second call-up, no one sees him returning to Laval, but no one likes a three-way competition, especially when two goalies under 25 are involved.

Stéphane Waite was on L'Antichambre last night and shared his opinion on what the Habs' goalie duo of the future should look like.The former Habs goaltending coach wouldn't choose between the two young goalies and would therefore keep Dobeš and Fowler.

He really has confidence in this goaltending duo for the future.