Arber Xhekaj traded: Tony Marinaro wonders if it will happen before the next draft
Arber Xhekaj has played in 55 games since the start of the season.
But when he does play, he's far from being Martin St-Louis's go-to defenseman. In fact, he's often the defenseman who doesn't see much ice time because his coach doesn't seem to trust him.
And let's be clear: this isn't a recent development.
The Sheriff celebrated his 25th birthday at the end of January, and given how things are going, one has to wonder if he really has a future in Montreal. There are other defensemen pushing up through the organization, and in the long run, it's hard to believe that Xhekaj will have a major impact for the Canadiens.
And that's why, according to Tony Marinaro, we may see the defenseman change teams before long. Marinaro wondered on the JiC show whether this could happen during draft week next June:
I wouldn't be surprised if something happens during draft week. – Tony Marinaro
“I wouldn't be surprised if something happens during draft week”https://t.co/jNDAi8n1iZ
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 17, 2026