Arber Xhekaj traded: Tony Marinaro wonders if it will happen before the next draft

The reasoning makes sense.

At some point, we'll have to consider making another call-up… because Xhekaj won't be pushing out guys like Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, and Lane Hutson… who all play on the left side of the defense under normal circumstances.

There's Adam Engström, too, who seems to be on the verge of making the jump to the NHL full-time…

Now might be a good time to capitalize on Xhekaj's value before it drops to zero. We know thatthere has beeninterest in the Sheriff in the NHL in recent years, and perhaps a club will want to take a chance on continuing to develop him so he can become a regular defenseman in the Bettman circuit.

Because the facts are clear: Arber may be a fan favorite… but on the ice, he isn't able to help the team the way everyone would like him to.

And that's the problem with #72.

In a nutshell

– Bromance.