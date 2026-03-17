Vinnie Pasquantino brushes off the accusations of betrayal

What a fun and outstanding run by Team Italy Love what Vinnie Pasquantino said pregame about representing Italy “for the kids in Italy, just know that we're doing this for you” pic.twitter.com/tMJUA0v3OF — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 17, 2026

And the player in question—who was far from the only one in this situation during the international tournament—spoke openly about why he chose to represent Italy, saying he hoped the team's success would inspire more children in Italy to take up the wonderful sport of baseball.