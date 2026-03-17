Vinnie Pasquantino brushes off the accusations of betrayal
After pulling off a surprise victory over the United States earlier in the tournament, Italy's unexpected run at the World Baseball Classic came to an end last night in the semifinals against Venezuela. And throughout this wild ride, no player better embodied the Italians' enjoyment of the competition than team leader Vinnie Pasquantino.
However, Pasquash was born in Virginia, in the United States, not in Italy. But he was allowed to play for the Italian team because of his family history.