Teemu Selanne almost signed with Montreal during his prime
Teemu Selanne had an impressive NHL career. The Finnish player, who scored 76 goals and 132 points in his rookie season, finished his career with 684 goals and 1,457 points in 1,451 games.
He was very, very talented.
During his career, he wore the jerseys of the Jets, the Mighty Ducks (and the Ducks), the Sharks, and the Avalanche. But according to Selanne himself, another team could have been on that list: the Montreal Canadiens.
During his appearance on Hockey with an Accent, Selanne revealed that in the late 1990s (while he was in his prime), he seriously considered signing a contract with the Canadiens.
The reason? He wanted to play with Saku Koivu, another Finn.
Teemu Selanne almost joined the Habs to play with Saku Koivu?!
What could have been!
Watch the full episode on YouTubehttps://t.co/mCgmgH29sM@TeemuSel8nne | @Lappy14 | @DailyFaceoff #GoHabsGo | #NHL pic.twitter.com/ksU46UwEcd
— Hockey with an Accent (@hockeyaccent1) March 16, 2026