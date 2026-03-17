Teemu Selanne almost signed with Montreal during his prime

Selanne explains that he often discussed this with Koivu (with whom he ultimately played in Anaheim toward the end of his career), and that he really almost let himself be tempted by Montreal. That said, at that point, he realized he was happy in Anaheim and didn't want to leave.

It's worth noting that he was traded to San Jose in 2001, shortly after passing up Montreal to stay in Anaheim.

Ultimately, Selanne says he was happy to play with Koivu in Anaheim, but also on numerous occasions on the international stage. Except that listening to him talk, you realize that the idea of him ending up in Montreal really almost came to pass at one point.

That would have been something.