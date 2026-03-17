Gavin McKenna: Several reasons why recruiters are backing away

The story of the allegations against Gavin McKenna hasn't exactly cast him in a favorable light. For a while, he was the talk of the hockey world.

But not for the right reasons.

Recently, he's managed to fade into the background a bit, and people are talking a lot more about hockey when it comes to discussing his case. But that story hasn't been forgotten.

Is that why many scouts won't necessarily pick him over other guys as the #1 pick in the upcoming NHL draft? Not necessarily, no.

But from what we've read in an article by The Athletic, there are several doubts surrounding the young man, even aside from the story that made headlines.