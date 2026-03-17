David Reinbacher is now represented by Kent Hughes’ former firm

Things have been going well for David Reinbacher lately.

The Canadiens prospect has been playing well in Laval, and that's why people have been talking about him in a positive light for the past few weeks. It's nice to see, in a way, because we know how difficult it's been for him since he arrived in North America.

But speaking of the defenseman…

Speaking of the defenseman, it's worth noting that he has decided to switch agents. He was previously represented by Dave and Andrew Maloney at Maloney & Thompson Sports Management (Georges Müller handled his affairs when he was in Europe)… but now he's joining Kent Hughes' former firm at Quartexx.

Reinbacher's new agent, Sean Coffey, is the same agent who represents Lane Hutson and Jacob Fowler: