Weird: Kent Hughes didn’t see the hit on Kirby Dach, but feels he was unlucky

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Weird: Kent Hughes didn’t see the hit on Kirby Dach, but feels he was unlucky
Credit: NHL.com

Kent Hughes, reporting live from the GM meeting in Florida, was asked to comment on the Kirby Dach situation.
The Canadiens' GM was quick to reassure the team's fans: based on the Habs' current assessment, fans shouldn't expect Dach to be out for long.

That's good news, of course.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!