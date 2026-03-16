Weird: Kent Hughes didn’t see the hit on Kirby Dach, but feels he was unlucky
Kent Hughes, reporting live from the GM meeting in Florida, was asked to comment on the Kirby Dach situation.
The Canadiens' GM was quick to reassure the team's fans: based on the Habs' current assessment, fans shouldn't expect Dach to be out for long.
That's good news, of course.
At the GMs' meeting, Kent Hughes indicated that he had no update on Kirby Dach's condition, but he mentioned that he feels the injury will not require a long-term absence. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports
— Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 16, 2026
That said, we still have to keep in mind that things can change. Especially with Dach, whose health has always been a rather sensitive issue.
But at least the initial projections are good.
On the other hand, what I found funny was seeing the Canadiens' GM come to Dach's defense, while admitting he didn't see the hit he took.
It's not hard to find, though.