The Canadiens’ top four are struggling on the blue line

Since the start of the season, Martin St-Louis has been playing with essentially a five-man defense.

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble are used to fill the sixth-defenseman role, but they don't see much ice time when they're in uniform. And that also means Alexandre Carrier's ice time is inevitably decreasing.

That said, constantly using Matheson, Guhle, Dobson, and Hutson is taking a toll on each of these guys' performances. And that's not necessarily a good thing…

Right now, the Canadiens' top-4 on the blue line looks… tired.

We're making simple mistakes, we're forgetting to mark a guy in the offensive zone, we're sometimes playing pretty sluggishly… At some point, that's normal when you're overworked and you've almost nothing left in the tank.

Stéphane Robidas may have had a brilliant career in the NHL, but the defensive coach can't do everything on his own…