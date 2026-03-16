Brendan Gallagher Case: Zachary Bolduc “had no room to maneuver”
The Canadiens just had a pretty awful weekend, thank you very much. Two losses in 24 hours, a defensive performance that leaves a lot to be desired, and a revolving door of forwards that's far from over.
Brendan Gallagher sat out Saturday's game, and Zachary Bolduc did the same on Sunday. Who will be next? We'll find out tomorrow if Kirby Dach is unable to play.
Meanwhile, journalist Arpon Basu of The Athletic shared his thoughts on Martin St-Louis's handling of the situation, as St-Louis had announced that Gallagher would return to the lineup on Sunday before Saturday's game.
The announcement made on Saturday, even before the game, that Brendan Gallagher would be in uniform on Sunday may have played on Zach Bolduc's mind… pic.twitter.com/bUS3oJtzGy
— Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) March 16, 2026
He didn't like how the situation was handled, because he believes Zachary Bolduc felt he had no room to maneuver, and therefore didn't play well.
He added that Bolduc missed a game after the Olympic break.