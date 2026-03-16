Brendan Gallagher Case: Zachary Bolduc “had no room to maneuver”

The Canadiens just had a pretty awful weekend, thank you very much. Two losses in 24 hours, a defensive performance that leaves a lot to be desired, and a revolving door of forwards that's far from over.

Brendan Gallagher sat out Saturday's game, and Zachary Bolduc did the same on Sunday. Who will be next? We'll find out tomorrow if Kirby Dach is unable to play.

Meanwhile, journalist Arpon Basu of The Athletic shared his thoughts on Martin St-Louis's handling of the situation, as St-Louis had announced that Gallagher would return to the lineup on Sunday before Saturday's game.