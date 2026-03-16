Albert Pujols reacts to the call on the final pitch in the Dominican Republic’s loss
We were treated to quite a show during last night's (Sunday) World Baseball Classic semifinal between the Dominican Republic and the United States. Unfortunately, however, it was two botched calls by the umpire behind home plate that drew attention, including one on the final pitch of the game.
With the U.S. leading 2-1 late in the ninth inning and reliever Mason Miller on the mound, the Dominican Republic was down to its final out with a runner on third base and a full count on batter Geraldo Perdomo.