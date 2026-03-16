Albert Pujols reacts to the call on the final pitch in the Dominican Republic’s loss

Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols on the final call of the game: “I don't want to focus on the last pitch.”(Via: @francysromeroFR) pic.twitter.com/gS8j68HhKf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 16, 2026

However, the Dominican Republic's manager, Albert Pujols, did not agree with this assessment during his postgame press conference.

I don't want to focus on the last pitch. Obviously, it didn't go our way. I'm not going to criticize any of that. I think both teams pitched well and played well, so I don't really want to focus the entire game—especially a great game like tonight's—on that last pitch.

It's true that we can't sum up this epic duel with a single pitch, but we'll never know what would have happened if Blaser had been a little more skilled. I can't wait for the ABS system to arrive, and that goes for the World Baseball Classic as well.

Now, the U.S. team awaits its opponent for the tournament's grand final, as Italy and Venezuela face off in the second semifinal tonight (Monday) to determine who will be the other finalist.

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