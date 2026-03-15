The Canadiens are closing in on the playoffs with very favorable odds

The Canadiens will therefore need to continue earning crucial points to officially secure their spot among the eight qualifying teams.

Models such as MoneyPuck and JFresh use several factors—including recent performance, goal differential, the quality of remaining opponents, and win probabilities—to simulate thousands of possible scenarios.

The fact that two different models place Montreal above the 85% threshold shows that the team's recent performance has a real impact on their chances.

Despite their solid run this season, the Canadiens face the league's 7th-toughest schedule from here on out. With several games against top-ranked teams and little recovery time between matches, every point counts.

This series of demanding matchups could take a toll on their pace and stamina, but it also represents an opportunity to prove their resilience and solidify their playoff spot. The coming weeks will therefore be decisive for Montreal. The team will need to maintain its momentum, continue to get contributions from all three lines, and stay disciplined defensively.

If the Canadiens can maintain this consistency, they could not only secure their playoff spot but also enter the postseason with growing confidence. For fans, the idea of seeing playoff hockey at the Bell Centre is becoming increasingly realistic.