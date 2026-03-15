The Canadiens are closing in on the playoffs with very favorable odds
With about a month left in the NHL regular season, the Montreal Canadiens seem to be increasingly in control of their own destiny in the race for the playoffs. According to the latest statistical projections, the Habs have a very good chance of making the playoffs.
According to the specialized website MoneyPuck, Montreal currently has an 87.7% chance of making the playoffs. For his part, hockey analyst JFresh is even more optimistic, estimating the Canadiens' odds at 91%.
Playoff Odds – March 15https://t.co/WtmCOa0EkL pic.twitter.com/BgS5HF9JbX
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 15, 2026
Playoff chances as of Sunday https://t.co/RbnckCLHNP pic.twitter.com/WqWY8tOeRK
— MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) March 15, 2026
These numbers clearly show that the team led by Martin St-Louis is in a favorable position, but that the work is not yet done.
Even though the odds are encouraging, the competition remains fierce in the Eastern Conference. A few losses could quickly allow the chasing teams to close the gap, making every game crucial from here on out.