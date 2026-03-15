The Canadiens are closing in on the playoffs with very favorable odds

William Simoneau
The Canadiens are closing in on the playoffs with very favorable odds
Credit: Laurent Corbeil/NHLI via Getty Images

With about a month left in the NHL regular season, the Montreal Canadiens seem to be increasingly in control of their own destiny in the race for the playoffs. According to the latest statistical projections, the Habs have a very good chance of making the playoffs.

According to the specialized website MoneyPuck, Montreal currently has an 87.7% chance of making the playoffs. For his part, hockey analyst JFresh is even more optimistic, estimating the Canadiens' odds at 91%.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!