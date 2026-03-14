Pierre LeBrun: The Oilers (really) need to start winning for Connor McDavid
The race for the playoffs is intense in the East… but it's just as intense in the West. You only have to look at the standings to get a sense of how competitive it is, after all.
And when I say it's tight, I'm really not kidding:
Looking at this standings table, one thing becomes clear: the Oilers are not having an exceptional season.
The team has struggled to maintain consistency since the start of the season, and this is a significant problem. Especially since Connor McDavid gave the organization a huge vote of confidence by signing a two-year contract extension at the start of the current campaign…