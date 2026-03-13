Mysterious Canadiens trade: not Matthew Knies, says Chris Johnston
Matthew Knies is on the Canadiens' radar. That much is clear. But according to Chris Johnston, who discussed the topic on his podcast, we shouldn't assume that the trade the Canadiens failed to complete before last Friday's deadline involved Knies.
According to his sources, it was something else.
So, according to him, the mystery trade that has everyone in Quebec buzzing for the past week isn't Knies. It must be a different player, obviously. Will we ever find out who it is?