Mysterious Canadiens trade: not Matthew Knies, says Chris Johnston

But since the Canadiens were also interested in Knies, that means the Canadiens had two serious targets in mind ahead of the trade deadline. And when I say two, I really mean… at least two.

After all, let's not forget that the Canadiens were reportedly also targeting a defenseman, according to David Pagnotta. So would that be a different trade altogether? Unless Kent Hughes' #MysteryTrade involves a defenseman… but I'd be surprised.

Obviously, we all know the Canadiens had a lot of open cases. He wouldn't have gone after Knies AND a defenseman AND a mystery player on top of that. At some point, a GM runs out of prospects…

But in the end, Kent Hughes wasn't able to pull off a trade. Reinforcements will come from within the organization (starting with Jacob Fowler) by the end of the season. I'm really looking forward to seeing how much the market will work in the Canadiens' favor this summer. Things are bound to get pretty busy, and the Montreal GM won't want to be left empty-handed.