Canada vs. the U.S.: The goal will be to avenge the Olympic loss

Just a few weeks ago at the Winter Olympics, the Canadian women's hockey team lost the gold medal game to the United States 2–1 in overtime. Three days later, the Canadian men's team lost the gold medal game to the Americans by the same score, also in overtime. And now it's time for round three of the rivalry and a chance for revenge for the Maple Leafs, as Canada has advanced past the preliminary round of the World Baseball Classic for the first time in the history of the national program.

Canada secured its spot in the quarterfinals with a 7-2 victory over Cuba on Wednesday, which earned it first place in Group A. Since the United States, led by manager Mark DeRosa, struggled in their final game against Italy, they finished second in their pool and will pose a tougher challenge than expected for the Canadians.