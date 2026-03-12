Matthew Knies and the CH: David Pagnotta doesn’t believe it

The association between the Montreal Canadiens and Matthew Knies has been the subject of much discussion since last Friday.

This is understandable in a way, because a transaction like this would have had a bombshell effect throughout the National Hockey League.

But a little over a week later, some people are having doubts about the truth of all these rumors. And clearly, David Pagnotta is one of them.

After all, the informant mentioned yesterday on the DFO Rundown podcast that he is not convinced that the CH was about to acquire Knies. He does not believe this scenario, even though several other insiders/journalists have reported the information in recent days.

And that leads me to ask: who is telling the truth in this story?

David Pagnotta: Toronto right now is kinda going a little nuts with this whole Montreal-Matthew Knies thing. I don't believe, because I'm not led to believe, that Knies is the guy that [Montreal] were really close on — DFO Rundown (3/11)

David Pagnotta thinks this way, and there are arguments that can explain why this is the case.

In fact, the main question is why the Leafs would trade one of their best players to Montreal. The two clubs play in the same division, and we know there has been a long-standing rivalry between the two organizations.

Would the Leafs really like to see Knies hurt them on the ice for several years?

On the other hand, we know that Brad Treliving's job is on the line and that he has to do something to turn the tide in Toronto. The Leafs are sitting in 15th place in the East, they don't have many good prospects/draft picks coming up in the next few years… and right now, things just aren't working out for the club on the ice. Is that enough to trade Matthew Knies to a division rival? We know that the price paid by the Canadiens was going to be interesting… but still.

