Cole Caufield’s health status: even Patrik Laine isn’t holding his breath

Last night at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens played an excellent hockey game against Matthew Knies' Maple Leafs.

Martin St-Louis's men (who earned his 150th victory as the club's coach, by the way) kept it simple and won 3-1. Good news, then.

If the Canadiens continue to play like this, everyone will quickly forget that Kent Hughes was unable to complete a trade at the trade deadline.

Obviously, I know the Habs can't always dominate… and I also know that at some point, the opposing team won't always be so pathetic.

Yesterday, it was like watching the Marlies play…

But all that to say that yesterday, the Canadiens did what they had to do. They controlled the game—especially early on—to make sure they came away with two points. And that's great for the standings.

Why did the CH play so well?

First and foremost, we must tip our hats to the goalkeeper. Jakub Dobes may not have been the busiest, but he made the right saves at the right time. And he picked up his 21st win of the season, which is no small feat.

But in front of him, the guys did their job. The defensive play was good – I say that knowing the opposition wasn't top-notch – and the scorers were opportunistic.

That's a good recipe.

Incidentally, Ivan Demidov didn't get a star (I say this as if it were the most important mark of recognition in the world) after the game, but he was useful. He was the one who was first tasked with replacing Cole Caufield on the first line. He also set the stage for Oliver Kapanen's goal early in the game.

We can also mention Jake Evans, who was everywhere on the ice, and many other players who managed to do their job at key moments. Collectively, the team rose to the occasion.

And what about good old Gally?

When your hat gets knocked off at da club pic.twitter.com/wr9dH8R5MF — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 10, 2026

Obviously, we'll be monitoring Cole Caufield's health. We thought he had a lower-body injury, but the club announced that he was battling a virus… on the bench. Well, well.

Could both be true for the guy who's traveling to Ottawa?

Cole Caufield looking a bit uncomfortable at the end of the 2nd period. He missed at least two shifts. pic.twitter.com/Azc5aBTJuv — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 11, 2026

Since Caufield was able to jump on the ice during the power play, I think his chances of playing tonight are good. But if not, I expect Alexandre Texier or Joe Veleno to step in.

What about Patrik Laine? You know, the guy who scores as much as Caufield and is still with the Habs?

Even if Caufield were to be replaced, I can't see a scenario in which the Finn thinks he has a chance to play tonight. And that's even though both are scorers.

Better luck… next season, obviously.

Overtime

This morning, Martin St. Louis will speak to the media before the game against the Sens, which will be important for the standings. There will be no practice in Kanata due to travel after yesterday's game. We'll see if a forward will replace Caufield, if Jakub Dobes will get another chance, and if David Reinbacher will play his first game in the National League.