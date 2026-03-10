Oilers: Things got heated between Tristan Jarry and his teammates during practice.

Credit: It hasn’t been easy for Tristan Jarry since his arrival in Edmonton. The goalie, who had a good start to the season in Pittsburgh, has been struggling since joining the Oilers. His 6-5-1 record isn’t too bad… but his 3.96 goals-against average and .862 save percentage are terrible. Clearly, then, it doesn’t seem to be […]

It hasn't been easy for Tristan Jarry since his arrival in Edmonton. The goalie, who had a good start to the season in Pittsburgh, has been struggling since joining the Oilers.

His 6-5-1 record isn't too bad… but his 3.96 goals-against average and .862 save percentage are terrible. Clearly, then, it doesn't seem to be a resounding success on the ice so far… to the point where one might wonder how good of an idea the trade was from a hockey standpoint.

The Oilers should never have traded Stuart Skinner pic.twitter.com/fUUCQadeMK — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 10, 2026

But clearly, the problems may go beyond what happens on the ice: according to Elliotte Friedman, there also seems to be a more personal issue between Jarry and the rest of the club… to the point where there was tension between the goalie and his teammates during practice.

We don't know if it led to a physical altercation… but we do know that there was tension.

Elliotte Friedman had some interesting comments on the Oilers today. On 32 Thoughts, Friedman said he heard Jarry got into it with teammates at Oilers practice and mentioned that Jarry and the team are having challenges getting used to each other. He also added that the Oilers… — Bleed Oil Blue (@BleedOilBlue) March 9, 2026

Friedman also explains that Jarry and the rest of the team are having trouble getting along. There is clearly a problem in the relationship… and that's not ideal when you consider that Jarry has two more years left on his contract at $5.375 million per year.

The Oilers took a gamble on him when his track record for a comeback was very slim… and we're clearly paying the price, especially with Stuart Skinner doing (very) well in Pittsburgh.

The informant also notes that in Edmonton, there is a perceived problem with the mentality within the group. There is a desire to see more players take responsibility for their performances… and one wonders if Jarry is part of that group.

Everything is apparently fine and dandy in Edmonton.

