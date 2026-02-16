VIDEO: Several shots fired at high school game in the United States

A horrific scene unfolded today in the United States during a game involving two high schools. Shots were fired in the amphitheater while both teams were on the ice rink.

Two people were killed and several others were injured, as reported in an article by ABC News.

It should also be noted that the incident occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, about 8 kilometers from Providence.

A video was posted on social media… and it's chilling.

In the video, you can hear the gunshots very clearly… and see how quickly panic spread among the players on both teams' benches.

All the players crouched down to avoid being hit by a bullet, and you can see the young players running to the locker room afterwards.

JUST IN : New video shows the moment shots were fired inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during a high school hockey game, killing a young girl and injuring four others. pic.twitter.com/pI4ZSNFxse — Meme Demon (@MemeDemonMode) February 16, 2026

This is really scary.

I think about the kids in all this… and I think it's a shame they had to witness something like this. The children must have been scared out of their wits, and it's so sad to see that events like this are still happening in 2026.

And it's especially the number of shots that were fired that's really scary… in a place where children and families were gathered.

According to CTV News, “families in tears and high school hockey players, still in their uniforms, hugged each other before boarding a bus to leave the scene.” Roads near the arena were closed so that police could do their work.

What a sad day for the young people and their families.