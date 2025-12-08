Olympics: U.S. players laugh at Canada in NBC post

The Canada-USA rivalry just went up a notch… without a single puck touching the ice. No worse for wear?

In a recent NBC commercial for the Olympics, actor Jonn Hamm is seen denigrating Canada with Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, and Charlie McAvoy.

Basically, Hamm plays coach and tells his players that he wants to bring the biggest prize back to the U.S. after the Olympics—the gold medal. Eichel responds by saying, “Canadian tears”… and I'll let you find out what happens next before I continue. It doesn't get any worse:

Jon Hamm wasn't prepared for what USA Hockey calls the biggest prize of all. The #WinterOlympics begin February 6 on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/wQp5oqs1Tt – NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 8, 2025

Let's be honest: it's not innocent. It's a calculated publicity stunt.

Jon Hamm as motivational coach, the American players in sacred mission mode… and they throw an arrow that some of the Canadiens won't like, because we know how sacred the sport of hockey is in Canada.

Is it insulting? A little.

Is it fair game? Absolutely. And that's what gives it a certain comic effect in my eyes.

The Americans know very well that Canada doesn't like to be laughed at when it comes to hockey (and that's nothing new either, we agree). They know that this phrase will be circulated everywhere, especially here. Marketing mission accomplished… unless Canada's players take it personally.

Because you have to watch out for that in the US too. The more you yell that you're going to make Canada cry, the more you make sure that every game against Team USA is going to be played with a truly enormous level of intensity. And historically, that kind of pressure… it's not always great for the Americans.

We remember what happened at the 4 Nations Confrontation, after all… Right?

But hey. It makes for a good show, just a few months before the opening of the Olympic Games. And it gives us reason to believe that the rivalry between the two nations is better than ever.

Overtime

– He had a great career.

Craig Smith officially announces his retirement https://t.co/rhlpQdQqxi – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 8, 2025

– Oh.

#NHLJets head coach Scott Arniel said Connor Hellebuyck skated for the first time since his surgery today. No real timeline until the goaltender gets into full practices, but obviously an encouraging sign. – Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) December 8, 2025

– Interesting.

Interesting programming note: Torts will be in studio for ESPN when they have the broadcast of Thursday's Flyers-Golden Knights game – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 8, 2025

– What do we think?

– Good point.