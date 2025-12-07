The Habs lose to the Blues and Logan Mailloux

Tonight, the Canadiens played their second game in 48 hours, hosting the St. Louis Blues for the second time this week.

The Habs had recalled Kaapo Kähkönen prior to the game, while Samuel Montembeault was absent due to illness. It was Jakub Dobes who was to defend the Habs net

Here's the line-up for tonight's game:

Although the Habs got off to a good start, it was the visitors who got on the scoreboard first on the powerplay when captain Brayden Schenn scored his fifth goal of the season with the help of Cam Fowler and Dylan Holloway.

However, Montreal tied the game a few minutes later when Lane Hutson foiled Jordan Binnington with help from Zachary Bolduc and Jared Davidson.

Then, Cole Caufield gave the Habs the lead with less than a minute to play in the first period by scoring his 16th goal of the season. Nick Suzuki and Noah Dobson picked up assists on the play.

After 20 minutes, the score was 2-1 for the Canadiens, who had dominated 11-4 in terms of shots.

Unfortunately, the Habs' fine work was spoiled when the team allowed two goals in less than 40 seconds to start the second.

First, Holloway's goal as Schenn returned the favor. Defenseman Colton Parayko had an assist on the goal.

Then, Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues back the lead when he foiled Dobes with help from Robert Thomas and Justin Faulk. It was the young goalie's third goal in just six shots.

Nonetheless, the third goal seemed to whip the Montrealers, who had numerous chances to score, particularly on the powerplay, but came up against a very solid Binnington for the remainder of the period.

Despite an 18-9 shot dominance by the home side, the Blues were ahead 3-2 after two periods.

It was the visitors who got the first scoring chances in the third period, buzzing around the Montreal zone.

Although the Canadiens began to look more convincing after a few minutes, Schenn scored his second of the game to double his team's lead. Holloway and Mathieu Joseph were complicit with their captain.

Then the Habs were bold enough to pull their goaltender with over five minutes to play, and the gamble paid off as Noah Dobson cut the deficit to a single goal with the help of Mike Matheson and Ivan Demidov

However, it was too little too late for the Montrealers.

Final score: a 4-3 defeat for the Canadiens.

Unfortunately, the Habs' good performance in the first two periods was spoiled by a rather ordinary third period when the game was still within the team's grasp.

What's more, after a good night's work yesterday, Dobes didn't make the difference tonight, while his opposite number, Binnington, gave his team a chance to win the game.

The Canadiens will soon have a chance to bounce back, as their next game is Tuesday, December 9, at 7 p.m., when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Bell Centre.

