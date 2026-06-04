A heartwarming story that shows just how big Brendan Gallagher’s heart is

The hot topic in Montreal right now is Brendan Gallagher's future.

It's time to move on from this issue, and everyone knows it. We realized this during the regular season, but it became even clearer during the playoffs.

And it became practically official on Monday.

But the fact remains that Brendan Gallagher, whose agent received the Canadiens' green light to talk to other teams, was a key figure in the locker room.

He had Montreal tattooed on his heart, and his departure will be tough on many levels. And that's true even though it's necessary given the way he's played for years.

On that note, Pierre McGuire shared a great story with Jeff Marek about Gally, who wasn't afraid to give back to his community as a Habs player.

McGuire's nephew, who grew up in Montreal and adored Gallagher, wasn't feeling well. McGuire asked #11 if he'd call him to cheer him up. And he did.

“Brendan [Gallagher] cared about being a Montreal Canadien… he supported the entire community” Pierre McGuire on what Brendan Gallagher's comments about “moving on” meant to the Montreal Canadiens Presented by Ninja Kitchen Canada #Ninjacrispi #CrispiPro… pic.twitter.com/Sz78ZUzrCJ — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) June 4, 2026

He didn't do it for the cameras, since no one knew it had happened until the hockey guy brought it to light.

I'm sure plenty of players do things like this away from the cameras, but it shows that Gallagher understands the Canadiens' impact on the community. He knows that sometimes, it doesn't take much to make a difference.

Here's hoping his younger teammates have learned from this. After all, this is the kind of gesture that needs to be passed down from generation to generation in every market… but especially in Montreal.

It remains to be seen in which city he'll make gestures like this in 2026–2027.

In brief

– Claude Giroux: The Sens and his agent are set to talk.

Bruce Garrioch: The expectation is that Pat Brisson and Steve Staios will sit down this week at the Combine to discuss a new deal for Claude Giroux – Ottawa Citizen (6/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 4, 2026

– Interesting.

Pitcher management is causing a stir in Toronto. https://t.co/OKlxsCWqYD — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 4, 2026

– Gerard Gallant wants to return to the NHL.