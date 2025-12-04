Matvei Michkov wants to stay in North America this summer for better preparation

Matvei Michkov hasn't had the start to the season he'd hoped for. With 16 points in 26 games, he's on track for a 50-point campaign. That's 13 points less than his total from last season, when he was a rookie.

Mishkov is not satisfied with his performance this season and believes he needs to make some changes to his preparation.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported Michkov's comments explaining that he would like to stay in North America next summer to better prepare himself physically.

Michkov: “I think I'll prepare here (next summer). I'm not happy with what's happening right now. I'm not happy about my points and I'm sure I can do much better, and make it better for the team. And of course, score. You cannot score in every game, but physically need to be.. – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 4, 2025

It's true that his preparation didn't go so well last summer. He arrived at the Flyers' practice camp in poor physical shape.

So the physical preparation in Russia wasn't the best, but neither was the mental preparation.

Earlier in the summer, he had been involved in a car accident while traveling. Let's just say it's not the best idea for mental preparation.

His playing time has wavered since the start of the season. It's not unusual for him to be benched during a game.

According to Kevin Kurz, Michkov would like to take the time to practice properly during the Olympic break, so that he can come back with a vengeance as soon as he returns to the game.

By staying in the Philadelphia area, Michkov will have the support of his teammates who will also be staying there. It's also an opportunity to forge ties with fans and the community.

The best example is Ivan Demidov, who made the decision to spend the summer in Quebec. The practice seems to have paid off since the start of the season and, by taking part in various events in the community, he has forged strong links with his new fans.

Following this example would be a good first step for the hard-working Michkov.

Overtime

– A sad story.

A heartbreaking story. https://t.co/Pqtj5O1 VMh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 5, 2025

– Andrei Markov can be a good source of inspiration for Ivan Demidov.

– A well-deserved honor.