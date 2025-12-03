“Montreal, I love you”: Andrei Markov receives a hero’s welcome at the Bell Centre

Tonight, the Canadiens paid tribute to Andrei Markov at the Bell Centre. The defenseman, who played 990 games for the Habs, was one of the best players in the club's recent history.

Unfortunately, his stay in the city ended a little awkwardly, but the club still reached out to him to honor him. And the Russian ended up accepting.

And clearly, Markov is a much-loved guy in Montreal. This was clearly evident when he arrived on the ice: he was treated to an incredible ovation that lasted over two minutes.

It made for a touching moment… but in the minutes that followed, Markov took the opportunity to deliver a speech. And the Russian, usually a man of few words, was generous in his address.

He praised the organization and the talented players he's had the chance to play with (in particular, he saluted Brendan Gallagher on the club's bench)… but above all, he gave love to the fans:

Thank you very much. Montreal, I love you. – Andrei Markov

Andrei Markov to Habs fans at the Bell Centre: “I always believed this is the best place to play hockey…To the fans: merci. You made this place feel like home. Your energy, your love for the game, it will always stay with me…Montreal, je vous aime.” pic.twitter.com/jmmZFJArmz – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 4, 2025

More details to come…