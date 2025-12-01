Alexey Toropchenko scalded: a third bizarre injury in the NHL

In recent weeks, there have been two bizarre injuries in the NHL.

First, Jack Hughes cut himself at a team dinner. The result? Many weeks of absence for the New Jersey Devils star.

Then, recently, Eetu Luostarinen burned himself using his barbecue. The Panthers player will miss a few weeks to recover from his injuries.

And that's not all.

Alexey Toropchenko of the St. Louis Blues scalded himself while obviously not at the arena. He'll be out for a few weeks.

Aside from Snuggerud's key injury, #stlblues say Toropchenko sustained “scalding burns” in a home accident – the second #NHL player to miss time this season with a home mishap after #FlaPanthers Eetu Luostarinen sustained burns while barbecuing. https://t.co/NqkH4QKfmV – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 1, 2025

Normally, Jimmy Snuggerud's knee injury, which will cause him to miss an extended period of time, would be the biggest news in the hockey world.

But this is different.

The fact that a third NHL player has been injured off the ice in such a short space of time has everyone wondering, right now. It's only natural.

Of course, we hope the guy doesn't suffer too much. Getting scalded must hurt – and not just your pride.

Teams expect some guys to get hurt on the ice. They also know that there's a risk of players getting little boo-boos here and there in their everyday lives.

But three situations in a few weeks is pretty special.

