Ivan Demidov needs to play more

Since the start of the season, Ivan Demidov has been playing like a guy who wants to force everyone's hand. And frankly, he's succeeding… despite one frankly incomprehensible detail. He spends less time on the ice than many other rookie forwards in the league. Less time, but more points.

You can spin it any way you want, but the facts always come out as strong as a powerful shot in the logo. The young Russian leads the NHL rookies with 19 points in 24 games. Meanwhile, several other first-year players, some much older and some less explosive, are getting more ice time. They get the minutes. He gets the production.

And that's the problem. How do you explain that such a productive player averages only 14 minutes and 20 seconds per game? It just doesn't make sense.

Here's a list of all the players he surpasses with less ice time:

NHL rookie forwards averaging more time on ice than Ivan Demidov (minimum 20 games played): – Beckett Sennecke

– Emmitt Finnie

– Ryan Greene

– Jimmy Snuggerud

– Ben Kindel

– Easton Cowan

– Arseny Gritsyuk Ivan Demidov leads all rookies with 19 points in 24 games. pic.twitter.com/9he5VBZkGM – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 30, 2025

Ivan Demidov is not a prospect to be quietly “tested”. He's not a long-term project to be simmered in the back of the kitchen. He's a forward. He's a player who creates something every time he touches the puck. And above all, he's a player who converts his opportunities, even when he's given fewer of them than others.

We're talking about a top 5 draft pick, a phenom who already dominated the KHL before he was of legal drinking age in the U.S., and a youngster who made his impact felt in Montreal the second his skates grazed the Bell Centre rink for the first time. Nothing indicates that he should be “restricted”. Everything indicates that he deserves to be released.

In reality, the situation is becoming difficult for the coaching staff to defend. If a player performs better than everyone else in his cohort (except Macklin Celebrini), but receives less responsibility than them, there's an imbalance. And that imbalance costs scoring chances and offensive rhythm.

If the Canadiens need goals, creativity or simply a spark, it's simple: give Demidov more playing time. He's already providing that in good quantity, even with limited ice time. Just imagine what he could do with two more minutes per game. Then four.

He's proven he's already a key player. It's time to give him a starring role.

