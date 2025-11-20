Tage Thompson openly attacks his teammates

The Buffalo Sabres are heading for another difficult season. The team currently occupies last place in the Eastern Association, and yesterday lost 6-2 at home to the Flames, the NHL's worst team.

The club's defeat particularly displeased Tage Thompson, who was quick to criticize his teammates' performance:

“I think we go into every one-on-one battle [being] too relaxed, too soft… It's a lack of respect for the game of hockey, to think you can just be there relaxed and the puck will find you. That's not the case.”

Thompson with the money comment: “It was just a lack of respect for the game of hockey, thinking you're just gonna go out there casual and the puck's just gonna find you. And it's not the case.” #Sabres – Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 20, 2025

The 6'6″ center really thinks his team stopped working last night after a couple of wins, forgetting that their wins were achieved through effort.

At 28, Thompson is already playing in his eighth season with the Sabres, who haven't made the playoffs since 2010.

The forward's name is already at the heart of several trade rumours in recent weeks, and if he starts to publicly display his frustration, the next step could well be to ask his club to trade him elsewhere.

From a personal point of view, Thompson has interesting statistics with 18 points, including 10 goals, in 20 games, and he could interest many teams looking for a first or second center like the Habs.

Especially since the giant-sized center had a 94-point, 47-goal season in 2022-23, and even if he doesn't return to that level of play, we can expect 70-75 points per year.

Will Buffalo lose another star player only to see him flourish under other skies?

The Sabres have almost made a tradition of trading talented players who end up blossoming on their new team. Jack Eichel, Ryan O'Reilly and Sam Reinhart are just a few examples.

In short, there really is a culture and development problem for the Sabres, who have been going in circles for several years, and the whole organization in Buffalo really needs to be cleaned up, because it really can't be easy for the fans.

