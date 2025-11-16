Here is the preliminary timetable for all Habs injuries

The Canadiens are in the doldrums.

The Habs have lost two key forwards, Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach, in the last two games, and could be in for a rough ride over the next few weeks.

What's more, the loss of Guhle is starting to catch up with the club, which has allowed 15 goals in its last three games.

Here's a list of preliminary timelines for the return of injured players.

Rough return timelines for the #Habs injured players:

– Kirby Dach = after Christmas

– Kaiden Guhle = first week of January

– Patrik Laine = end of February after the Olympic break

– Alex Newhook = mid-March – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 16, 2025

If all goes well, the Habs could see Dach and Kaiden Guhle again this holiday season.

Between now and Christmas, Montreal will play 19 games due to the condensed Olympic schedule with at least four injuries. That's almost a quarter of the season.

On top of that, there's a three-game road trip where the team will face the Mammoth, Golden Knights and Avalanche in one sequence.

What's more, the Canadiens will have a particularly taxing stretch for the team with 13 games in 22 days in December before the holiday break.

That's a lot of hockey.

Then, even if Dach returns to action soon after Christmas, the Habs have five games on the road with two games in Florida at the end of December and stops in Carolina, St. Louis and Dallas to start 2026.

Guhle's return could really help the club in the last three games of this road trip if he can return to action

This is going to be a big test for the Habs' depth, who are experiencing their first difficult moments of the year not only in the infirmary, but also on the ice.

However, it's also an opportunity for a young team to gain experience in adversity, learning to win by working hard rather than relying solely on their talent.

Let's just say that, even if the Habs aren't likely to string together as many wins as they did at the start of the season, the most important thing will be to limit the damage and bad sequences as they are doing at the moment.

In Newhook's case, he won't be back until March, and he'll only be able to help the club in its final stretch of the campaign.

One also wonders whether Kent Hughes won't be looking for reinforcements on the open market. A forward who could partly fill Dach's absence and Newhook would become an interesting depth piece to end the season and for the playoffs.

And I know I didn't mention Patrik Laine, but that's no oversight.

