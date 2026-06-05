Nick Suzuki wins the Selke Trophy | Cole Caufield takes home the Lady Bing

Nick Suzuki has had quite a season.

And he continues to add major accomplishments to his young NHL career!

We learned this morning that the Montreal Canadiens captain has won the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the forward who has demonstrated the best defensive skills in the National Hockey League. This is Suzuki's first such honor, rewarding his efforts after several seasons in which he has established himself as one of the most well-rounded players in the league.

Our captain Nick Suzuki has won his first Frank J. Selke Trophy! Captain Nick Suzuki has won his first Frank J. Selke Trophy!#GoHabsGo | #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/jj7IR0G0nY — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 5, 2026

Let's be honest: this isn't exactly the surprise of the century.

We expected the Habs' captain to take home the trophy, and it's great to see he's received the recognition he deserves. And of course, we have to tip our hats to him… because it's true that he really had quite a year.

In numbers, Nick Suzuki in 25-26 is…

29 goals

72 assists

101 points

A +37 plus/minus

It's hard to ask for more. Suzuki reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his career, and he did it while being just as excellent on defense.

The guy still racked up over 100 points while facing the best opposing lines night after night… #Impressive

That explains why he received 151 first-place votes (out of 198 votes):

Nick Suzuki received a first-place vote on 151 of 198 ballots and was a top-five pick of 191 voters for the Selke. Landslide win. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) June 5, 2026

More details to come…