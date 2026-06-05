Matthew Knies was traded to the CH… just a few seconds too late

Since yesterday afternoon, several reports have emerged regarding the trade between the Canadiens and the Leafs that fell through at the last trade deadline.

And everything indicates that the Habs were really on the verge of acquiring Matthew Knies.

According to Marco D'Amico, the two clubs ran out of time, and in the end, the trade fell through at the last minute. Imagine the chaos that would have caused in Montreal… and in Toronto:

RE: Matthew Knies and Habs trade fallout. Heard around Deadline that the main reason the deal fell through was that the trade was filed less than a minute after the deadline. The deal was reportedly agreed upon, but couldn't be confirmed by a second source until recently. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 5, 2026

Elliotte Friedman discussed the matter in a recent episode of his podcast (32 Thoughts), and there's one key takeaway: Matthew Knies in Montreal… forget about it.

In fact, the insider mentioned this:

I don't think that's possible anymore. The offer is no longer on the table. – Elliotte Friedman

If we're to believe Friedman, who says the Leafs (and their new GM) aren't interested in revisiting that trade, we clearly need to stop thinking about it…

32 Thoughts Game 2 reaction…news, analysis & information pod. Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Have a great weekend! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 5, 2026

Is it really surprising to hear that? Not really, in my view.

And there are two reasons why I think that way:

1. When details of a trade (that never happened) like this one come to light, usually… it often falls through. Both teams move on to another deal because the information is no longer confidential to anyone.

2. We mustn't forget that this particular trade was discussed with the Leafs' former management, back when Brad Treliving was general manager. John Chayka is now in charge, and that doesn't mean he's interested in trading away his young player…

It's a shame for the Canadiens because they would have taken the opportunity to acquire a 23-year-old player who is brimming with talent and has the physical attributes to help a team looking to beef up its roster like the Habs.

But oh well. Better luck next time, as they say… right?

In a nutshell

– It's going to be a great show!

– Stay tuned.

This follows a poor performance and a heated press conference. https://t.co/e2IoDGeUkH https://t.co/cV0pfKscNK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 5, 2026

– The photos are spectacular.