Raisel Iglesias: the Blue Jays would be aggressive in signing him

It's no secret: the Toronto Blue Jays intend to be aggressive on the free-agent market this winter. The club wants to improve its roster in an attempt to return to the World Series (and, this time, win it).

Obviously, this will involve repatriating key players from the 2025 edition who are currently as free as a bird. But if the club wants to improve, it will have to bring in reinforcements from outside.

And now, according to Francys Romero, there's a name to keep an eye on in Toronto: Raisel Iglesias.

We're talking about a Cuban reliever who'll be 36 in January, but who's had a fine track record in recent years.

And according to Romero, the Jays are actively trying to entice him to sign. The club is serious in its efforts.

According to sources, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a strong suitor for Cuban reliever Raisel Iglesias. Toronto is actively pursuing the veteran right-hander as they look to reinforce the back end of their bullpen. – Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 15, 2025

Still, it's interesting that Iglesias is already attracting so much attention on the market. After all, teams generally prefer to settle with the big names on the market before thinking about coming to terms with second-rate guys.

And Iglesias, despite his fine track record, isn't exactly a Kyle Tucker or an Edwin Diaz. That's the intriguing part.

That said, there's no doubt that Iglesias could be a great addition in Toronto, solidifying a bullpen that seemed to need it at times. Jeff Hoffman and Louis Varland did an excellent job during the playoffs, but adding Iglesias would make for an interesting group in Toronto. Remember that Yimi Garcia will also be there in 2026.

Will it happen? Let's see in the next few days… or weeks.

This content was created with the help of AI.