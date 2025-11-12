Nothing goes right in Toronto (and Max Domi wants to fight giant Nikita Zadorov)

Things aren't going well in Toronto.

I don't know if the club misses Mitch Marner (it wasn't November when people were bitching about him), but right now, Craig Berube's men have lost their bearings.

To what extent? To the point where only the Sabres are behind the Maple Leafs in the Eastern standings.

Yesterday, the Maple Leafs lost (yet another) game – their third in a row. Not only did they lose 5-3 to the Bruins, but they also lost the services of Anthony Stolarz and Auston Matthews.

All's well, Madame la Marquise.

Toronto seems to be facing more and more difficult situations these days(including the David Kampf situation and the coach ‘s criticism of his boys' defensive play). And clearly, Max Domi wanted to do something about it.

So he went toe-to-toe with Nikita Zadorov, who is nine inches taller than Domi, according to Hockey DB. Zadorov was the one who injured Matthews during the game.

On the one hand, hats off to Domi (5'10) for his courage. But on the other, your club has to be in trouble and you have to be crazy to think you can get away with it against a player the size of Zadorov. The latter is 6'7.

It's also worth noting that Zadorov knows Domi well, having won together in London's OHL. The defenseman didn't want to fight a friend.

And since Domi is much smaller, he didn't want to hurt him… or lose the fight. In his eyes, fighting Domi was a no-win situation.

I don't know if the Maple Leafs will get back on track (it's very possible), but it's going to take something big to turn the tide. Because right now, the vibes aren't good.

