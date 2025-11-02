Trading David Reinbacher is not a good idea (according to Marco D’Amico)

We've known it for a while, but the Canadiens are looking for a second center to back up (and follow) Ivan Demidov.

So far, Oliver Kapanen has had this responsibility, and while he's off to an interesting start this season with seven points, including four goals, in twelve games, it's not yet clear whether this combination can work in the long term and in the playoffs.

However, if the Habs want to acquire a center, they must also give something in return, and the name of a prospect who often comes up as a trade chip is David Reinbacher.

However, Marco D'Amico doesn't think trading the young defenseman right now is a good idea.

Firstly, because its value isn't great right now. According to him, that would be ” sell low “.

But more importantly, D'Amico would only trade Reinbacher for an established, long-term #2 center like Mason McTavish.

It makes sense when you consider the Habs' prospect's incredible potential. You don't want to see him dominate the NHL for the next ten years in return for a rental player.

On the other hand, for a player like Sidney Crosby, who's under contract for the next two seasons, is sacrificing Reinbacher worth it?

We're not talking about a long-term option, but one that could put us in the category of contender for top honors as early as this season.

Especially since, if the Habs sign Mike Matheson for 3 or 4 years, the team's top-4 for the next few years will be in place, and the club could have trouble making room for Reinbacher on the blue line in the short to medium term.

With that in mind, Montreal might as well maximize his value as let him stagnate in the organization.

This is a problem the Canadiens may increasingly face with their prospects over the next few years.

However, it's also questionable whether Montreal really needs a second center in the long term, when Michael Hage could be joining the club in a year or two.

Above all, I think that in Reinbacher's case, there's no hurry and he should be given time to play. His value is likely to rise quickly, and the Habs will have a better idea of what to do with this prospect.

And let's hope he stays injury-free for a long time to come.

