Alexander Zharovsky: KHL Rookie of the Week

Last year, Ivan Demidov's prowess in the KHL was the talk of the town. He was often among the Russian league's players of the week.

But history is repeating itself this year, with Alexander Zharovsky.

The Montreal Canadiens' young prospect, who is only 18, has been named the KHL's Rookie of the Week #7. This was announced by the league.

Congrats to Habs prospect Alexander Zharovsky on being named the KHL Rookie of the Week pic.twitter.com/RRoiWW4Rje – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2025

In three games, Zharovsky hit the target twice and attempted no fewer than 13 shots on goal. He averaged over 16 minutes per game, which is very good.

For a youngster in Russia, that's incredible.

It's also worth noting that last week, Zharovsky started playing in the center forward position. And that's exciting for Habs fans.

Why is that? For one thing, it's great to see a youngster playing center.

But more importantly, with the Canadiens looking for a second center of the future, it's great to see a top prospect taking reps at that position.

Kent Hughes must hope that Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky can continue to develop at this rate.

We know the Canadiens won't hesitate to make room for their deserving youngsters. Jacob Fowler, David Reinbacher, Hage and Zharovsky are among them.

So much the better if the forwards perform well at the start of the season.

It should also be noted that the Canadiens are satisfied with the youngster's playing time in Russia, and that no concrete plans are in place to bring him to North America as early as the spring of 2026.

That's what Marco D'Amico reported… and his agent confirmed that he's under contract until 2027.

Per our sources at @TheRGMedia, there isn't a plan in place currently to bring Alexander Zharovsky to North America this spring. The topic has not been discussed with Ufa and the Canadiens are satisfied with his usage in the KHL at this time. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 27, 2025

overtime

– Good news.

– Yes.

Lane Hutson yesterday on Ivan Demidov joining Habs PP1: “His ability to threaten shots and passes and open up seams, it's pretty special. It helps me, it helps (Nick Suzuki), it helps everyone on the ice…” pic.twitter.com/Tk0Jh0rtNv – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 27, 2025

– Nice.