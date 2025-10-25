Habs have no advantage in listing Patrik Laine on LTIR

Earlier today, the Canadiens announced that Patrik Laine would miss three to four months of activity.

However,the man who may have played his last game in Montreal may never be placed on the long-term injury list, contrary to popular belief. In fact, the Habs have no advantage in putting his name on the LTIR.

That's the conclusion of an excellent and informative article by Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports).

You may have read in several places that Laine's injury frees up money and allows Hughes to go after a star player. This is absolutely false. Laine will probably never be put on the long-term injured list. https://t.co/9exOUW9SJg – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 25, 2025

As stated in the journalist's text, Montreal has no advantage in sending Laine to the LTIR, as the club already has space under the cap. According to the rules of the new collective agreement, which were due to come into force next year but were brought forward, the salary cap can only be increased by a maximum of $3.8 million.

Since Montreal has $4.4 million in salary cap space, placing the Finn on the long-term injured list would have a negative value of $600,000 ($3,800,000 – $4,400,000).

In fact, it's by putting the forward on the normal injured list (or not at all) that the Canadiens would be at an advantage. Why would that be? Because, according to Cloutier's calculations (with the help of PuckPedia), the team, by not using the LTIR (hence the importance of having traded Carey Price), could save close to $20 million until the trade deadline.

This is where it gets interesting for Kent Hughes, who may want to add a player to his club next March.

The only reason the organization would put the Finn on the long-term injured list is if the GM acquired a player now.

