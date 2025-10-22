Canadiens: two reasons to be optimistic when looking at the standings and statistics

The Canadiens are off to a good start, but is everything perfect? Of course not. At some point, replacing Kaiden Guhle with Marc Del Gaizo in the 23-man roster is clearly going to take its toll.But right now, things are going well. When you take a look at the NHL website, you'll realize that the Canadiens do have a few reasons for optimism going forward. And that starts with the standings. Because yes, even if the schedule hasn't been the most…… demanding (in terms of quality of opponent) since the start of the season, and the sample size is small, the fact remains that the Habs are doing what they need to do by winning regularly.October's points are worth as much as April's, as they say.

Yesterday, the Bruins, Maple Leafs and Senators all dropped their games. This helps the Habs in their division at the start of the regular season, and when you look at what's happening in the division, you realize that the Atlantic is weaker – for the moment – than the Metropolitan. At the bottom of the standings are clubs from the Canadiens' division.

Of course, this has time to change 1,000 times over. But it's better that way than the other way around. One of the reasons for this is another piece of good news for the Habs: their direct rivals are scoring goals and not necessarily a lot of them at the start of the season. Even better? The Canadiens don't have that problem: in fact, so far this season, no one in the division is scoring more than the Habs. With 25 goals, only the Golden Knights do better in the entire NHL

The Bruins (in eight games) and Maple Leafs have scored 24 goals. The Red Wings and Sabres have scored fewer goals than the Habs (14 and 18 respectively), but 20 and 15 goals respectively. That's a far cry from the Canadiens' 25. Nor do the Lightning (16 goals scored, 21 allowed), Panthers (19 and 23) and Senators (21 and 33) have the world's most advantageous goals scored/allowed differential.Infact, apart from the Red Wings, the Canadiens are the only team in their division to score more goals than they allow. Is it a coincidence that these two clubs are at the top of the Atlantic this morning?The standings and the goals scored/allowed differential are two good reasons to be optimistic for the Canadiens. But obviously, the club can't give up, because things can change very quickly. Especially on the road…

We spoke to Jonathan Sirois and Thomas Gillier yesterday in the #CFMTL locker room. They both had a lot to say. JONATHAN SIROIS 1. It's been a tougher year for Jonathan Sirois, who had to share the net with Thomas Gillier at the end of…

