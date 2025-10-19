“I take a lot of the blame, I have to be better” – Samuel Montembeault

The Montreal Canadiens suffered their second loss of the season last night, as the New York Rangers prevailed 4-3 at the Bell Centre.The Habs had started the game very well, scoring two quick goals in the first period, but Martin St-Louis' team was caught out in the end.

And part of the reason for this was Samuel Montembeault's shortcomings: the Québécois goaltender really wasn't up to the task last night, even though he's accustomed to much better performances.

Let's just say that last night, the Québécois didn't give his team a chance to win, as he allowed weak goals, especially on the Rangers' third net. It's a real shame, all the more so because the Habs lost by one goal.

Sam

Montembeault

Montembeault on his performance in the Habs loss tonight: "I'm gonna take most of the blame. I have to be better…The guys are working hard & playing well on both sides of puck. It's on me to make the saves."

Monty wasn't gentle with himself, and he made it very clear that he really has to be better going forward, because last night his teammates worked hard and played well, but to no avail, because of weak goals.

And when you look at Montembeault's overall season so far, it's not easy in general. Apart from the Habs' 3-2 win in Chicago, the Québécois goaltender has been below .900 in terms of save percentage in all his games. Yesterday, he allowed four goals on 22 shots, which equates to a .818 save percentage, clearly not enough for Monty to lead his team to victory.

Last season, it was often said that Montembeault lacked help, and was too often left to his own devices, but now the story is completely different. Monty has to be better, because yesterday's game was really takeable, and two big points were left on the table, largely due to an ordinary performance from the Québécois.

He's aware that he has to be better, and all the more so with Jakub Dobes breathing down his neck, who's been perfect so far with two wins in as many games. Dobes is full of confidence, and it's clear that if Monty continues to disappoint, we'll start calling on Dobes more often.

Now, what else can I take away from this match?Noah Dobson had another strong game. The Habs defenseman is really establishing himself as a quiet force in the lineup, and his presence really helps everyone. Dobson's another great night was capped off with his first goal in a Habs uniform, which will give him confidence in his offensive touch, which he hasn't shown us so much yet.

2. Lane Hutson was targeted last night. The Habs' young defenseman is now part of the Habs' opponents' game plan, and it shows, as yesterday the Rangers hit him repeatedly. Sam Carrick served up a solid check to Hutson, and that was a certain turning point in the game, according to François Gagnon, as Hutson was more nervous with the puck afterwards

Although Xhekaj defended his teammate, Hutson must increasingly expect to be targeted and hit

Ivan Demidov shone once again. He wasn't perfect, but the young Russian once again showed that he has a unique and elite talent, and that was evident on several occasions in the game, including on the pass he fed Nick Suzuki on the powerplay.

4. Joe Veleno did very well. The Montrealer was playing his first game of the regular season, and he stood out brilliantly, and above all showed that he deserves to be a regular. He has great speed, vision and good hands, which allow him to provoke things when he's on the ice.

The Canadiens will be off today, and should be back in practice tomorrow for their game against the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night at the Bell Centre. These are two points the Habs need to pick up.

