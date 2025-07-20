Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Michigan: Matvei Michkov wants to learn from the master Trevor Zegras
Jonathan Di Gregorio
Michigan: Matvei Michkov wants to learn from the master Trevor Zegras
Credit: As the saying goes, only fools change their minds. I reported last week that Matvei Michkov wanted to stop trying to score a goal in Michigan. In an interview on the RG website, the Russian player claimed that one season was enough to try to score using the spectacular maneuver. Well, plot twist! We learn […]
As the saying goes, only fools change their minds.

I reported last week that Matvei Michkov wanted to stop trying to score a goal in Michigan.

In an interview on the RG website, the Russian player claimed that one season was enough to try to score using the spectacular maneuver.

Well, plot twist!

We learn that Michkov hasn’t ruled out the idea of scoring a Lacrosse goal in the NHL after all.

After his failed attempts last season, he’s calmed down to the idea of trying to score a goal this way, but he hasn’t given up on the project just yet.

If possible, as early as next season.

What’s more, the Russian wants to take advantage of the arrival of Trevor Zegras, who scored a Michigan goal two years ago, to perfect his technique.

However, Michkov may not need a mentor, as he recently pulled off the maneuver at a charity game in Russia pitting NHL players against KHL players.

It’s really beautiful!

Let’s just say I was still surprised to see the Russian forward say he wouldn’t try for a Michigan goal again if he’d tried with John Tortorella as coach.

Tortorella must have had an ulcer every time Michkov tried.

Rick Tocchet, his new coach, is demanding and requires a lot of commitment from his players, but I’m still sure who’s going to handle this kind of fantasy from the young Russian better.

Tocchet’s arrival will undoubtedly give Mishkov more freedom in the attacking zone, but also more responsibility next season.

The forward will undoubtedly want to improve on his personal marks of 63 points and 26 goals in his second campaign in the National Hockey League.

In short, we can start taking bets on when Michkov will score his Michigan goal.


Overtime

– Montreal CF on the move.

– Reinforcement for the Phillies.

– Ten straight wins for the Brewers.

– The Astros forward explodes.

– Congratulations to both athletes!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content