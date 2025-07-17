Skip to content
News

Gerard Gallant in the KHL: another QMJHL alumnus heading for Russia
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Gerard Gallant has been unable to find a job to his liking in the NHL since being fired by the New York Rangers after his club's 2022-2023 season. He had been linked to the Canadiens as an assistant, but this had been denied. But now, according to Pierre LeBrun, the career coach has found a new challenge: the KHL. The coach will be heading to Russia for the rest of his career.
Gerard Gallant has been unable to find a job to his liking in the NHL since being fired by the New York Rangers after his club’s 2022-2023 season.

He had been linked to the Canadiens as an assistant, but this had been denied.

But now, according to Pierre LeBrun, the career coach has found a new challenge: the KHL. The coach will be heading to Russia for the rest of his career.

Interesting!

Clearly, this means that once again this summer, nothing was to his liking in the NHL. And now, he’s had enough and wants to go manage somewhere. That’s my reading of the situation, anyway.

You’d think his new team would be proud of the move… and you’d think they’d followed a certain trend: hiring a coach who cut his teeth in the QMJHL.

Because right now, there are four QMJHLers working in the second-best league in the world.

  • Benoît Groulx: Traktor
  • Guy Boucher: Avangard
  • Bob Hartley: Lokomotiv
  • Gerard Gallant

There are four Canadian head coaches in the KHL. Two are Québécois, three are French-speaking… and all four cut their teeth in the QMJHL.

There’s a trend, isn’t there?


extension

And let’s not forget that Louis Robitaille recently left the Cape Breton Eagles. It wasn’t for a head coaching position in Russia, but to manage in the VHL, the level below the KHL.

Once again, a Russian club has recently made a move here.

