Some see [Ivan Demidov] becoming the next Nikita Kucherov. – Mike Morreale
NHL writer Mike Morreale on Ivan Demidov:
"He's a player who wants the puck, thrives on the challenges to generate scoring chances and possesses elite skills and attributes."
McGuire – Demidov would definitely be part of my second line.
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 14, 2025
Elliotte Friedman: I had a couple people tell me you should start mentioning Keaton Verhoeff in the same breath as Gavin McKenna [2026 NHL draft prospects] – 32 Thoughts Podcast
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 14, 2025
Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield & Lane Hutson at a Bauer Hockey photoshoot in Boston
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 14, 2025
