Goals Michigan: Matvei Michkov wants to stop using the maneuver
Jonathan Di Gregorio
Credit: Getty Images
Matvei Michkov completed his first NHL campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers.

His adaptation to North American hockey went well, and in his rookie season, Michkov scored 63 points, including 26 goals, in 80 games.

His performances helped him finish fourth in the race for the Calder Trophy.

The Russian gave an interview to sports website RG in which he reflects on his first season, but also talks about the Flyers’ future.

Asked about his few attempts to score a Michigan-style goal, or LaCrosse goal, Mishkov says that’s all over for him.

His few attempts during the last campaign were all unsuccessful.

Is it over for good for the forward, or will we see him score at least one goal like this?

Unless he prefers to leave that task to new teammate Trevor Zegras, who already scored in this manner two years ago.

Incidentally, Michkov is thrilled with Philadelphia’s off-season influx of new players and hopes his team will be able to make the playoffs as early as next season after missing out on spring ball this year.

In addition to acquiring Zegras in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks, the Flyers have signed several depth players, including Dan Vladar, Lane Pederson, Noah Juulsen and former Habs star Christian Dvorak.

The young Russian likes the direction his team is taking.

Michkov, who played a good part of last year under John Tortorella, will also have the opportunity to start the next campaign under a new coach, Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet’s arrival will surely help the Russian’s development, as Tortorella was hardly the ideal coach for a young player.

Unlike his compatriot Ivan Demidov in Montreal, Michkov preferred to return to his hometown of Perm, Russia, for the summer.

He came face-to-face with a bear during a visit to the family cottage in an encounter that fortunately ended without incident.

In short, even if Michkov follows his club’s news from another continent, he’s looking forward to next season and hopes to see the Flyers improve.


