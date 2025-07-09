Tobie Paquette-Bisson turned down an NHL contract to return to Laval

Credit: An AHL team often undergoes many changes over time. And that’s normal. Every year, veterans change clubs (and sometimes even leagues), youngsters graduate and players are traded by their GM. This creates personnel turnover. It’s all part of the game. So an AHL GM has to find a way to bring in veterans this summer […]

Tobie Paquette-Bisson confirms to @BPMSportsRadio that he turned down a two-part NHL contract to join the Laval Rocket for next season. He talked about a mentally tough season in Syracuse last season. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) July 9, 2025

An AHL team often undergoes many changes over time. And that’s normal.Every year, veterans change clubs (and sometimes even leagues), youngsters graduate and players are traded by their GM. This creates personnel turnover.It’s all part of the game.So an AHL GM has to find a way to bring in veterans this summer to compensate for the fact that several players from the 2024-2025 edition are now under other skies.The Rocket did just that, bringing Tobie Paquette-Bisson back to Laval.The veteran signed an AHL-only contract, but confirmed to Anthony Marcotte and Anthony Desaulniers (BPM Sports) that he turned down a two-way NHL deal to return to Laval.Reminder: he’s not under contract with the Habs, just the Rocket.At 28, he’s never had a taste of the NHL. And last year, he says he found it mentally tough playing for the Syracuse Crunch, the Lightning’s training club under coach Joël Bouchard.Coming home for a third stint in Laval was a logical step for him, then.Turning down an NHL offer to return to Laval shows that sometimes stability is important for a player. He’d rather come home to a stable role than try his luck elsewhere.It speaks volumes about the appeal of the Rocket, which plays in a beautiful environment and is well managed.Playing in Montreal or Laval has its disadvantages compared to Florida, but in cases like this, the Rocket has been able to leverage its advantages to attract a veteran who will support the youngsters in the club-school.That’s part of the organization’s culture.– What are the Blackhawks doing?– This is how #13 practices :– Wow.