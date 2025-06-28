41st CH pick: here are the top prospects still available

The Montreal Canadiens may not have spoken last night, as NBA champion Luguentz Dort instead had to weigh a big red button announcing a trade, but it’s likely to be different today.
Here’s a list of the most interesting players still available after the first round.
Best players left on our list:
F Malcolm Spence (24)
F Jakob Ihs Wozniak (25)
F Theo Stockselius (26)
D Blake Fiddler (27)
F Cameron Schmidt (28)
F Eddie Genborg (31)
D Kurban Limatov (32)
F Shane Vansaghi (33)
F Daniil Prokhorov (37)
G Semyon Frolov (38)
F Milton Gastrin (39)
– Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) June 28, 2025
Obviously, this list is just one of many, while the ranking of these prospects depends on everyone’s opinion, as evidenced by this other equally interesting list.
Obviously, the name that stands out the most is Malcolm Spence, who was ranked in the first round in every mock draft and prospect ranking I’ve seen.
That doesn’t mean the Habs will draft him, much less that he’ll still be available at the 41ᵉ spot, but it’s worth mentioning nonetheless.
In short, it’s clear that several interesting options will still be on the table for the Habs at No. 41, and even at No. 49.
Even if the Habs aren’t as keen on their draft picks as usual, as they showed with the Noah Dobson deal, these two second-round picks are still of great importance.
It’s going to be a great day of drafting today, and we’ll have to follow all the action, hoping that the decentralized draft doesn’t cause too many naps.
For those interested, here’s the list of prospects still available from the renowned Corey Pronman.
My best remaining prospects as we enter day two of the NHL draft https://t.co/y8UZf6yVHz
– Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 28, 2025
