41st CH pick: here are the top prospects still available

The Montreal Canadiens may not have spoken last night, as NBA champion Luguentz Dort instead had to weigh a big red button announcing a trade, but it’s likely to be different today.

The Habs currently have ten draft picks in rounds 2 to 7, which will take place today.The Habs will still be able to add to their bank of prospects with picks that are just as important as any other.The NHL draft resumes at 12 p.m. today, with the second round kicked off by the Ottawa Senators with the 33rd pick of the draft.The Habs, meanwhile, will talk at 41st and 49th if nothing changes.And looking at the names that are still available, the Canadiens could really draft some very interesting prospects with their second-round picks, especially with the 41st.

Here’s a list of the most interesting players still available after the first round.

Best players left on our list: F Malcolm Spence (24)

F Jakob Ihs Wozniak (25)

F Theo Stockselius (26)

D Blake Fiddler (27)

F Cameron Schmidt (28)

F Eddie Genborg (31)

D Kurban Limatov (32)

F Shane Vansaghi (33)

F Daniil Prokhorov (37)

G Semyon Frolov (38)

F Milton Gastrin (39) – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) June 28, 2025

Obviously, this list is just one of many, while the ranking of these prospects depends on everyone’s opinion, as evidenced by this other equally interesting list.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Bartner (@mbonhockey)

Obviously, the name that stands out the most is Malcolm Spence, who was ranked in the first round in every mock draft and prospect ranking I’ve seen.

The 6-foot-2 left winger scored 73 points, including 32 goals, in 65 games with the Erie Otters in the OHL this season.Spence will also be playing with the University of Michigan in the NCAA next season, alongside a certain Michael Hage.

That doesn’t mean the Habs will draft him, much less that he’ll still be available at the 41ᵉ spot, but it’s worth mentioning nonetheless.

The 6-foot-6 Russian forward Daniil Prokhorov could also still be available to the Habs, and the same goes for forward Alexander Zharovsky, whom the Habs met earlier this week.

In short, it’s clear that several interesting options will still be on the table for the Habs at No. 41, and even at No. 49.

Even if the Habs aren’t as keen on their draft picks as usual, as they showed with the Noah Dobson deal, these two second-round picks are still of great importance.

The Canadiens could get their hands on two top-quality prospects who will help the team in the coming years, when it will be competitive.These are important picks for which the Habs are prepared, as are the eight other picks the Habs hold in rounds 3 to 7.

It’s going to be a great day of drafting today, and we’ll have to follow all the action, hoping that the decentralized draft doesn’t cause too many naps.

For those interested, here’s the list of prospects still available from the renowned Corey Pronman.

My best remaining prospects as we enter day two of the NHL draft – Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 28, 2025

1 year ago today… What does the Habs have in store for us today? – RDS (@RDSca) June 28, 2025

Mathieu Darche correctly identified that the Islanders weren't in "win-now" mode. Not that my list is the Gospel, but any team drafting three of my top-13 ranked prospects….I can't be critical. Eklund and Aitcheson both made the Top 5 in my NHL Scout's poll in the Most.. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 28, 2025

