Series wrap-up: Oilers blank Stars to level series

Last night was game #2 of the Western Conference Final series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.Trailing 0-1 in the series, the Oilers needed to win to even the series, and avoid the same fate as the Carolina Hurricanes, who are already 0-2 behind the Panthers in the East.

Here’s a review of the second game between the Oilers and Stars.

In contrast to Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Stars in Game #1, there were far fewer goals last night, with a much more defensive duel.

The Oilers powerplay is on fire and it’s 1-0 thanks to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins! #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Irckg0Fm1J – RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2025

GOTTA SEE IT: BRETT KULAK IS ON THE BOARD The Oilers double their lead following a goal from Brett Kulak Presented by Moosehead Breweries pic.twitter.com/N5dIFuasGg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2025

In time to tell, it’s 3-0 Oilers courtesy of Connor Brown! #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hNPWefSFgZ – RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2025

Once again, it was the Oilers who opened the scoring with a first-period goal.Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly gave the Oilers the lead, deflecting an Evan Bouchard shot on the powerplay.After that, we had to wait until late in the second period to see a team rock the ropes again, as the Oilers scored back-to-back goals in just over a minute.Former Montreal Canadiens Brett Kulak and Connor Brown threaded the needle.So the Oilers had a 3-0 lead going into the locker room after the second period.And this time, there was no way they were going to relinquish that lead and let the Stars mount a comeback like they had in Game #1.

Edmonton held on, and Stuart Skinner made the key saves to confirm the Oilers’ victory.

WHAT A SAVE FROM STUART SKINNER pic.twitter.com/kH8SLHNoku – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 24, 2025

Stuart Skinner has three shutouts in his last four games! pic.twitter.com/kekYe6nbLy – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 24, 2025

With this shutout, Skinner has now earned a shutout in three of his last four games.

It’s quite a turnaround for the Oilers goalie, who had lost the net to Calvin Pickard against the Kings in the first round.

The Oilers won 3-0, tying the series, which now moves to Edmonton for games #3 and #4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

Sunday’s game is at 3 p.m.

Until then, the Stars will be praying that the injury to Roope Hintz, who left last night’s game, isn’t so serious that he’ll be able to play.

Peter DeBoer wasn’t at all happy that Darnell Nurse didn’t receive a major penalty for his action.

“Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it’s not a five-minute major?” Peter DeBoer on Darnell Nurse receiving a minor penalty for slashing Roope Hintz. pic.twitter.com/TDwx33Zm4u – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2025

Overtime

The series is tied 1-1.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– On tonight’s program: game #3 between the Panthers and Hurricanes.