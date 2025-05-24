Series wrap-up: Oilers blank Stars to level series

Skip to content
Last night was game #2 of the Western Conference Final series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

Trailing 0-1 in the series, the Oilers needed to win to even the series, and avoid the same fate as the Carolina Hurricanes, who are already 0-2 behind the Panthers in the East.

Here’s a review of the second game between the Oilers and Stars.

Stuart Skinner and the Oilers blank the Stars

In contrast to Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Stars in Game #1, there were far fewer goals last night, with a much more defensive duel.

Once again, it was the Oilers who opened the scoring with a first-period goal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly gave the Oilers the lead, deflecting an Evan Bouchard shot on the powerplay.

After that, we had to wait until late in the second period to see a team rock the ropes again, as the Oilers scored back-to-back goals in just over a minute.

Former Montreal Canadiens Brett Kulak and Connor Brown threaded the needle.

So the Oilers had a 3-0 lead going into the locker room after the second period.

And this time, there was no way they were going to relinquish that lead and let the Stars mount a comeback like they had in Game #1.

Edmonton held on, and Stuart Skinner made the key saves to confirm the Oilers’ victory.

With this shutout, Skinner has now earned a shutout in three of his last four games.

It’s quite a turnaround for the Oilers goalie, who had lost the net to Calvin Pickard against the Kings in the first round.

The Oilers won 3-0, tying the series, which now moves to Edmonton for games #3 and #4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

Sunday’s game is at 3 p.m.

Until then, the Stars will be praying that the injury to Roope Hintz, who left last night’s game, isn’t so serious that he’ll be able to play.

Peter DeBoer wasn’t at all happy that Darnell Nurse didn’t receive a major penalty for his action.

The series is tied 1-1.


Overtime

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On tonight’s program: game #3 between the Panthers and Hurricanes.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
