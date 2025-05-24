Series wrap-up: Oilers blank Stars to level series

Here’s a review of the second game between the Oilers and Stars.
In contrast to Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Stars in Game #1, there were far fewer goals last night, with a much more defensive duel.
The Oilers powerplay is on fire and it’s 1-0 thanks to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins! #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Irckg0Fm1J
– RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2025
GOTTA SEE IT: BRETT KULAK IS ON THE BOARD
The Oilers double their lead following a goal from Brett Kulak
Presented by Moosehead Breweries pic.twitter.com/N5dIFuasGg
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2025
In time to tell, it’s 3-0 Oilers courtesy of Connor Brown! #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hNPWefSFgZ
– RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2025
Edmonton held on, and Stuart Skinner made the key saves to confirm the Oilers’ victory.
WHAT A SAVE FROM STUART SKINNER pic.twitter.com/kH8SLHNoku
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 24, 2025
Stuart Skinner has three shutouts in his last four games! pic.twitter.com/kekYe6nbLy
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 24, 2025
It’s quite a turnaround for the Oilers goalie, who had lost the net to Calvin Pickard against the Kings in the first round.
Sunday’s game is at 3 p.m.
Until then, the Stars will be praying that the injury to Roope Hintz, who left last night’s game, isn’t so serious that he’ll be able to play.
Peter DeBoer wasn’t at all happy that Darnell Nurse didn’t receive a major penalty for his action.
“Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it’s not a five-minute major?”
Peter DeBoer on Darnell Nurse receiving a minor penalty for slashing Roope Hintz. pic.twitter.com/TDwx33Zm4u
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2025
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– On tonight’s program: game #3 between the Panthers and Hurricanes.