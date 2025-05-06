Skip to content
No, Marco Rossi doesn’t have to be the Canadiens’ second center
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens need a second center.

It needs to improve its overall attack, you might say, since a guy like Ivan Demidov can’t do everything on his own on his line. That’s true – and we saw it in the playoffs.

But even if no one would say no to a 100-point winger, as Jeff Gorton pointed out in yesterday’s press conference, we all know that the second-center position is critical. That’s the priority.

But who will it be?

Obviously, a lot of names will be circulating this summer. Sidney Crosby and the Islanders guys (Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat) will undoubtedly be the most talked-about this summer.

But there’s a new name on the scene right now: Marco Rossi.

Renaud Lavoie (at BPM Sports) briefly touched on the subject and journalist Kevin Dubé, in a piece on the subject, explains that Rossi has seen his playing time melt away like snow in the sun in the playoffs. His future in Minnesota is therefore necessarily more nebulous than ever, at the moment.

There’s a real chance he’ll change addresses this summer.

As a talented center who racked up some sixty points this season (in his second full year with the Wild) and is 23 years old, it’s only natural that he’ll be the talk of Montreal.

(Credit: Hockey DB)
But the problem? He’s 5’9.

If the Canadiens were a huge team, Rossi could be the answer. But since the Habs are already too small (and Jeff Gorton talked about adding weight yesterday morning), Rossi can’t be the solution. Not after what the VP said and after what we’ve seen in Montreal’s playoffs.

Besides, was his playing time affected in the playoffs because it’s harder for a player of his stature to make his mark when the game gets more physical? The question arises.

Rossi is an excellent NHL player, but that doesn’t mean that Montreal is the place to be for the former Ottawa 67’s player.


