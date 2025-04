Here is who is NOT on the ice for the #Canes at morning skate in Montreal: • Sebastian Aho

• Jackson Blake

• Jalen Chatfield

• Seth Jarvis

• Jordan Martinook

• Jaccob Slavin

• Jordan Staal — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 16, 2025

Yesterday, we learned that the Carolina Hurricanes would be resting a number of players in anticipation of tonight’s game.Because the Carolina formation is assured of receiving the Devils in the first round, what’s the point of playing everyone and risking injuries, right?There were some call-ups last night and this morning, at the team’s regular practice (not optional), there were some notable absences. Sebastian Aho, this Habs legend, is among them.There’s only one step to take, as you know, to claim that it’s more than possible that these guys won’t be in uniform tonight against the Habs, at the Bell Centre.It must be buzzing in Ohio since the Blue Jackets need a regular-season win from the Canes tonight.Obviously, the Habs shouldn’t take it easy and think it’ll be simple. After all, there are some AHL guys who will be hungry and want to win for Carolina tonight.But it simplifies the work for the Habs, let’s say.Let’s recall that on the heels of the biggest game of the year, the Habs players only need one point to confirm their spot in the playoffs and their first-round matchup against the Capitals.Let’s also recall that Ivan Demidov will be playing with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook.If the Habs don’t get any points tonight, the Blue Jackets can make the playoffs if they win in regulation tomorrow night against the Islanders under Patrick Roy. So it’s also in the Habs’ best interest to win tonight.Only a few hours before the game.