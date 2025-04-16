Election signs of Demidov: the Liberal Party did the same thing, but with Mark Carney

Credit: The Canadian federal election of 2025 will take place prematurely on April 28, 2025. It’s coming. Earlier this week, the Warrior company took advantage of the moment to put up election signs for Ivan Demidov in the streets of Montreal, who had just partnered with the brand. Warrior used the election to do their campaign […]

Earlier this week, the Warrior company took advantage of the moment to put up election signs for Ivan Demidov in the streets of Montreal, who had just partnered with the brand.

Warrior used the election to do their campaign and it caught attention because it’s a good marketing move.

Seeing that the signs sparked interest from several people, the Liberal Party of Canada decided to adopt the same strategy.How?

By putting up identical election signs to Warrior’s near the Bell Centre… but with Mark Carney’s face and the Liberal Party logo.

It’s well done. Even if… I find it a bit of a copy/paste. Did the Liberal Party lack inspiration (hehe)?:

Clearly, the end of the Montreal Canadiens’ season is getting attention for several reasons.

The (fake) Warrior election campaign with Demidov…

The leaders’ debate that was finally moved to 6 pm because of the Canadiens’ game tonight…

It coincides with Ivan Demidov’s arrival in North America, but it coincides mostly with the fact that the Habs are fighting for a playoff spot right now.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this in Montreal and clearly, the Canadiens’ performance at the moment has an impact on the world of politics.

Noting that the Molson company also joined the “marketing party”: today, a large sign was spotted in Montreal that reads: “Let’s relive ’93”.

Have you been told that it smells like playoffs in Montreal?

Hoping that the Canadiens can get a point tonight against the Hurricanes…

Another good marketing flash related to the @CanadiensMTL. This time, from @MolsonExportCa pic.twitter.com/Glkld0z4Fe — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 16, 2025

– I love it.

Patrik Laine wore his best suit for the most important game of the year! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aksYwYU6Go — RDS (@RDSca) April 16, 2025

– Hehe.

We listened. This morning, we believe we reversed Ced’s jinx of touching the cup. We’re beating Carolina, ML, that’s it, that’s all @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/SjmYe55MTu — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 16, 2025

– Clean.

They called each other before coming pic.twitter.com/l4XpfnWf9C — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 16, 2025

– I’m stressed.