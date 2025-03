Credit: 12.8% chance of making the playoffs: welcome to Montreal. Right now, even if the Canadiens are very close to the playoffs as such when looking at the standings (one point), we all understand that it won’t be simple. Because as I said mathematically, the Canadiens have about one chance in eight of making the playoffs […]

in a nutshell

Canadiens will practise at noon today at CN Sports Complex in Brossard ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre (7 p.m., SNE, City, TVA Sports) #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/vg7d8121Xq — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 14, 2025

Il est vraiment amoché. https://t.co/CbTQ9Qi3i1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 14, 2025

12.8% chance of making the playoffs: welcome to Montreal.Right now, even if the Canadiens are very close to the playoffs as such when looking at the standings (one point), we all understand that it won’t be simple.Because as I said mathematically, the Canadiens have about one chance in eight of making the playoffs at the moment.It may seem small when looking at the gap with Columbus, but we must not forget that two teams need to be overtaken to qualify and that it’s not just the last playoff spot that is accessible at the moment.After all, the Senators have a good lead over everyone.But we must also remember that, as journalist Kevin Dubé mentioned , qualifying for the playoffs in the East with 91 points under the new playoff format is very rare, happening only once in the last decade. Only the Capitals did it last year.So if it takes at least 92 points to make the playoffs, that means the Canadiens need 23 points in 17 games. We’re talking about playing at a .676 pace over the next 17 games, a rhythm that no team in the East has maintained this season – except the Capitals, ironically.The chances of this happening are slim. Can the Canadiens, with their lack of depth, become the best team in the East in a month? We have our doubts, let’s say.But is it impossible? No, it’s not impossible. After all, when Patrik Laine (when he was productive), Alexandre Carrier, and Jakub Dobes arrived in December, the Canadiens were winning often.So over a short period, it’s possible. But it’s not likely. This explains the “one chance in eight” from the beginning.But the Canadiens shouldn’t worry about it. After all, as long as the team wins and stays close to the pack in the standings, the chances won’t drop to zero. And that’s what Martin St-Louis, who recently said the playoffs have already started for the Canadiens, should focus on.– The Canadiens will practice at noon.– If the Canadiens miss the playoffs by one point, we’ll have to remember the overtime loss in Anaheim. [ TVAS – The Sharks’ rebuild is going slowly, according to Marc-Édouard Vlasic. [ 98.5 Sports – Ouch.