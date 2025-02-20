Donald Trump invites “governor Trudeau” to watch tonight’s game with him

You should never bet against a team that has Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on its roster.https://t.co/EnbpMVhYCy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 20, 2025

in a hurry

Connor McDavid vs. Auston Matthews and the stakes of a 4 Nations final that will be part of a legacy. My latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/2CcWmjtbbC — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 20, 2025

.@PKSubban1 has already arrived at the Garden for his first “hit” of the day at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/2Ym2yP2wIo — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 20, 2025

We’re setting the table for the A’s season. https://t.co/IwkGLZgDLp — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 20, 2025

Let’s calm down! We need to be patient with David Reinbacher. pic.twitter.com/xmQdw3XTRV — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 20, 2025

It’s done.Tonight is when the big match of the Four Nations Confrontation final will take place between Canada and the United States. You can really feel that the excitement is palpable in the country.More so than in the United States, anyway.I’m saying this because Renaud Lavoie and Anthony Marcotte, who are currently in the United States for the occasion, said that on the sports channel, it wasn’t exactly the topic of the hour with our southern neighbors.Are you surprised?Meanwhile, we wonder how many Canadians will be in the crowd in Boston. Probably more than there were Americans for Saturday’s game at the Centre Bell.But that shouldn’t stop the Canadian national anthem from being booed.That being said, among those who won’t be there tonight, there’s Donald Trump. He confirmed on social media that he won’t be able to attend… but he’ll still listen to the game. He’ll also give the guys a motivational call.And he invited Justin Trudeau, who he referred to as the governor of Canada, to join him if he wanted to.Needless to say, I don’t think I need to tell you that Trump took the opportunity to bring up the idea of “Canada as the 51st American state” in his message on Truth.Anything to get some love, huh…I’m excited for the game to start, because at that point, hockey will take over. And we’ll see the best players in the world do what they do best: play hockey.Canada will have a lot of pressure to win this game.I have a feeling that Sidney Crosby, the man of great moments, will want to leave his mark on the game. I think the Canadian captain will play a sincere game.Definitely one to watch.– Speaking of the game.– P.K. Subban is ready.– Baseball is coming to Sacramento.– Indeed.