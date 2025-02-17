Jordan Binnington in front of the net: it’s ridiculous

Jordan Binnington vs Finland — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 17, 2025

Well, let’s see.Canada has decided not to make a change in goal. This means that Jordan Binnington will once again be in action for Canada in a game that the team must absolutely win.This is what Jon Cooper just announced.Binnington is not the only culprit for Saturday’s setback, but clearly, he is part of the reasons why Canada did not win its game against the Americans.Initially, he was not my choice (Adin Hill was) for the tournament, and his save percentage of .896 is not reassuring. Bringing him back is therefore a bad decision in my eyes.I understand that giving him confidence by entrusting him with the net could be a strategy, but in my opinion, putting the best available goalie in a “do-or-die” game would have been a better one.Cooper is not used to this, anyway. #LightningDetails to come…