Benoît Groulx is impressed by Ivan Demidov’s talent

The young player is receiving numerous praises, particularly from coach Benoît Groulx.

The Québécois, who accepted a position last year as coach for Traktor Chelyabinsk in the KHL, is in a prime position to see Demidov evolve and develop.

Groulx had the chance to meet the young player during the recent Kontinental Hockey League All-Star Game.

In an article published on RG’s site, it is revealed that according to Groulx and several KHL coaches, Demidov is one of the most talented players they have observed in several years.

KHL head coach Benoit Groulx on Ivan Demidov: “You can’t compare a 19-year-old to a Hall of Famer.” Plus, Maxim Shabanov’s NHL move is coming soon. Full interview here!https://t.co/fRqyE54Xud — RG (@TheRGMedia) February 16, 2025

Here are the coach’s comments:

“If you talk to any coach in Russia, they will tell you he is one of the best talents who will go to the NHL. He will likely be a player with a lot of impact.”

“I think we cannot compare Demidov to a Hall of Famer when the young man is only 19 years old. What they should do is let him come to the NHL, give him the opportunity to succeed, put him with the right players, see how he reacts, and give him time.”

In brief

We often repeat it, but personally, I never get tired of hearing it: Demidov is going to be a very, VERY good player.However, Groulx is more cautious in comparison games, whether with current players or stars from the past like Sergei Fedorov and especially Guy Lafleur, as many believe that Demidov could be the best player drafted by the Canadiens since the great number 10.Indeed, despite all the great things we see, we should not expect to see a savior arrive next year when Demidov joins the Canadiens.However, if the organization has shown us anything in recent years, it is that it knows how to effectively support the development of its young players, and I am not worried that the Canadiens will put in place all the necessary elements to foster the success of the Russian prospect.And while we wait to see him in a tricolor uniform, here is a beautiful goal by Demidov:

